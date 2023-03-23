‘No Legitimate Basis’ For Biden Response To Protesting Parents
To the Editor:
To better assist Ms. Marion Mohri’s tortuous effort to understand the mobilization of the U.S. Justice Department against protesting parents at the behest of the National School Boards Association, I recommend a March 21 article in the Washington Times by Joseph Clark captioned “Biden admin used counterterrorism powers against parents without cause: House Judiciary report.”
The first paragraph reads: “The Biden administration had ‘no legitimate basis’ to deploy federal counterterrorism resources against parents who protested against local education officials, according to an interim report on Attorney General Merrick Garland’s 2021 school boards memo released by the House Judiciary Committee.”
I realize that Ms. Mohri will summarily reject any finding by a House Committee controlled by Republicans, but if anyone else is still interested in this issue, which I doubt, I found it quite informative.
