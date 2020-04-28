No More Closure Rumors, Please
To the Editor:
Recently the CR published a blizzard of letters responding to the Chancellor’s decision to withdraw his latest plan to close NVU. Declining enrollment was cited as a major contributor driving increasing costs and as a result deficits beyond what the state says it can tolerate. I may be wrong but it seems that variations of the same sad tale have been surfacing for the last several years including the recent restructuring of two of the colleges to become one unit with two campuses offered as an answer.
Several potential solutions, or improvements certainly, are offered herewith as actions to boost enrollment. Most importantly, a moratorium on any further announcements, studies, or discussions regarding the closure of the Lyndon campus must be undertaken without discussion and kept in force for at least five years. Rumors of closure destroy any interest in the school and are certainly well known by any high school guidance counselor with his/her reputations riding on their recommendations to high school students and their parents.
In the near term as closure restrictions taken for the COVID 19 begin to ease and high school administrations throughout New England and select sections of New York and New Jersey begin reassembling, Lyndon needs to send a few effective marketeers to as many high schools as can be visited in a week and then repeated for two more weeks. There’s a lot of work to be done in preparation using strategy sessions to determine the best schools to target, the best features of Lyndon to be highlighted and on the academic side, a thorough familiarity of degree programs offered with a foldout describing them. A colorful brochure to sell the college and a script that the Lyndon representative works from to be sure a unified and enthusiastic message is conveyed by each is needed and should touch on a few of the following things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.