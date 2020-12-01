No More Windmills in Vermont!
To the Editor:
Vermont is at maximum capacity for windmills. We live in the most beautiful state and the Green Mountains are a special place which should be preserved. We don’t need any more blinking lights polluting the night sky. Moreover, every time a windfarm goes in, they have to blast away the top of the mountain to seat the wind towers and that can never be put back. It’s no different than mountaintop removal for coal production. Say no to this irreversible environmental destruction that windmills cause.
We need to safeguard and preserve the unique natural beauty of Vermont’s majestic mountains. No more windmills in Vermont. Go solar!
Spencer Crispe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.