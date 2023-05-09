No Mow, Period

There is a “No Mow May” movement afoot, and there are experts who point out the catastrophic effects of waiting a month and then mowing in June, when the small wildlife in the tall grass isn’t expecting it. So do what I do: don’t mow AT ALL. I haven’t mowed my “yard” or what is now a lush wildflower garden, in eleven years and I never will. I have raspberries, blackberries, goldenrods, asters, balm of Gilead, lupens, cherry trees and all kinds of annuals attracting moose, snowshoe hares, ermines, all kinds of birds and wildlife. People freak out about ticks, and insist on having lifeless lawns that look like the felt on a pool table. Absolute fools, if you check yourself for ticks you have 24 hours before you risk catching Lyme disease. I hate the noise of lawn mowing too, and those 2-stroke engines aren’t any good for the environment, either. Down with lawn mowing, except in exceptional circumstances, period!
