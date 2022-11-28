No Need For Cynicism

Wayne Dyer wrote (CR, Nov 26 & 27), “Too cynical, I guess, but wondering when someone was going to ask why Biden only pardoned the white turkeys.”
A simple internet search would have given Wayne the answer.
According to the “Atlantic” (11/22/2012), “The White House pardons white turkeys because that’s what the National Turkey Federation sends over.” “It began sending the White House a turkey each year before Thanksgiving during the Truman administration. Presidents ultimately chose not to eat their gift, though the ‘pardoning’ of the bird only formally began in 1989, during the administration of George H.W. Bush. Since then all the pardoned turkeys have been white, according to the photographic record.”
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
