Recently, as someone who graduated the Academy in 2020, school choice holds a sentimental meaning to me. Learning of the two bills S.66 and H.258 which would make school choice, a long standing institution since 1868 impossible, I offer three words of the late Margaret Thatcher “NO!, No!, no!”.
Let me lay out the reason behind this, I came from an area where my educational ability and trajectory would have been severely limited if I had not came to the Academy. My lifepath would not have led me to end led me to expand my intellectual curiosity that many who know me dearly recognize. As I prepare for Grad School, I thank the Academy and Vermont for allowing school choice as the skills taught to me during that time made a huge difference on the person I have become today. Furthermore, I have witnessed the opportunity poor students have had through school choice of garnering the best educational outcome possible. Some from what I recall were the first in their generation in going to college. They have now garnered an opportunity by being a choice district to get the best possible education. This is what the opportunity meant for me when I came to the State as well many others who have had the chance to enrich themselves culturally, intellectually and finally personally.
Let me dispel a notion, I am for both public and private education as the opportunities in Vermont are great. This is in terms of the investment the State provides. Since 1868, we have held both in an equal eye of preference and our educational standards as well outcomes are one of the highest in the nation of being ranked no.5 in the nation by U.S. News as we have prioritized education (Public and Private) highly.
I have on good faith to trust the legislators in my region to vote No on either of these bills but I will reiterate the following, I encourage my legislators and all throughout the state to vote NO on S.66 and H.258 as the saying goes “If it ain’t broke it don’t fix it”.
