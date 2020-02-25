No on Article 36
To the Editor:
As an Opera House Commissioner for over eight years, I urge the voters of Littleton to reject and vote “NO” on Article 36 - Opera House lease to Upstage Players for three years with renewals.
This article requests the tax payer vote for a lease, only to find out details and costs (opportunity and financial) much later, after it may be too late. A detailed lease at a minimum, drafted for voter review prior to a lease vote should have been presented. The Opera House Commission was uninvolved on the planning of this warrant article proposal. The proposed lessee (Upstage Players) has not been fully evaluated to determine if it has the resources and experience to fulfill its obligations and operate the facility and serve the community in a manner the tax payer should expect. (No current form 990-EZ, financial plan, or marketing plan has been provided to Opera House Commission or Budget Committee despite requests for this information) The Upstage leadership has admitted at Budget Committee meetings it does not make money at its productions and relies on donations.
Further, Article 36 confuses the organization’s dramatic production successes with facility management success. Many may not be aware, but the Upstage Players were requested by Littleton Fire Chief via numerous written notices to correct safety hazards in a shop they created on the Cottage Street level without authorization. It took three years before the situation was corrected without action from Upstage!
