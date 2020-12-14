No Plans in Place

To the Editor:

Sununu’s Response To COVID-19 Outbreaks Leaves Coös County Nursing Hospital Behind.

At a press conference last week, Governor Chris Sununu said that “any long-term care facilities that need help and assistance…we’re going to be there for them.” Unfortunately, what our Governor says does not match what he does. When we ask for help in the North Country, our voices are not heard.

When the COVID-19 outbreak hit the Coös County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown, Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier (Also Vice-Chair of County Commission) called on Governor Sununu for assistance with critical staffing. The state rejected the request and offered little help to mitigate the outbreak. Instead of help, Sununu’s Department of Health and Human Services sent a survey team to the hospital to do an inspection. This forced the already short-staffed hospital to divert dedicated staff members from taking care of patients to helping the inspectors.

