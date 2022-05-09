No Threat to ‘Vikings’

As the author of four non-fiction history books about Vikings, the most recent being “The Real Valkyrie: The Hidden History of Viking Warrior Women” (St. Martin’s Press, 2021), I disagree with your May 6 article that S.139, the “Mascot Bill,” poses a threat to the Lyndon Institute Vikings.
Recent research on the Vikings—based on archaeology, DNA, and written texts—all show that “viking” was a job description, not an ethnic label. The people we call “the Vikings” were multi-cultural and multi-ethnic. They had various skin colors and followed several different religions. Their society was more egalitarian and non-sexist than many others in Europe at that time (750 to 1050 CE).
The word we use to characterize them—“viking”—means simply “a raider from the sea,” or pirate. For Lyndon Institute’s sports teams to be branded “Vikings” is the same as Pittsburgh’s team being called the “Pirates.”
