No to Landfill

To the Editor:
As landowners in Bethlehem my husband and I are very concerned about the proposed landfill in the Forest Lake area. We purchased acreage in Bethlehem because of the pristine air, water and land all around the North Country. We spend our summer holidays on the property and hope to retire there, so the idea of a massive landfill nearby that would pollute the air and groundwater and especially our beloved Forest Lake is alarming. We’re outraged that it’s even being considered in light of the scandalous reputation of the Casella outfit.
Please note that many local residents and visitors are not in support of this proposal and we are eager to hear that the state of New Hampshire supports and protects the clean air and water that is the hallmark of our beautiful state.
Gabriella Horvath & Steve Farrell
Bethlehem, New Hampshire
