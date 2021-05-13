No to Sutton Pot Shop
To the Editor:
I agree with Amy Brill’s letter to the editor in theMay 12th edition of the Caledonian.Tell the Pothead to take his business somewhere else.The Town of Sutton doesn’t need whatever “Evil Money” they might get from this venture.
Ron Pal
Danville,Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.