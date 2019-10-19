No Trade With Canada
To the Editor:
New Hampshire State Senate President Donna Soucy recently led a state delegation to Canada. It was a great initiative but it can’t work out.
Canada is a good neighbor to New Hampshire, especially the North Country and there are quite a number of cross-border economic and cultural resources that are similar on both sides of the international border, or as the summit in Sherbrooke termed it, “From Neighbors to Business Partners.” Sen. Soucy and the rest of the state delegation deserve a lot of credit for attempting to advance state diplomacy, but geopolitical realities that are much greater than New Hampshire will likely prevent anything of substance from happening.
The Trump administration continues to execute tariffs and trade sanctions against countries around the world, including Canada, that do not accept a growing unilateral and isolationist trade relationship with the United States.
Canadian currency is down against the U.S. dollar. It will fall further still.
Steven J. Connolly
Bethlehem, New Hampshire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.