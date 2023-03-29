Recently I had some people come up from Connecticut to attend an event and spend a few days in St. J. Upon arrival on Thursday night, one of the women discovered that she had left her only carefully-packed bag at home!
Planning to stay through Saturday afternoon, she needed a few supplies. I was able to give her a t-shirt and lounge pants for PJs, we got some toiletries from Walgreens, but we couldn’t find underwear anywhere!
We spent a good part of our Friday afternoon going from dollar store to drug store to boutique trying to find anything for her, but came up empty (except at Job Lot, whose only choice was a rack of unpackaged drawers that could have been named after Martin Short in The Three Amigos: Dusty Bottoms).
Now that the dollar stores and Amazon have chased department stores from St. J, can someone step up and offer the bare necessities for travelers, such as underwear? We could’ve bought socks almost anywhere (not to mention coffee at 87 different places); why no underwear? Please, dollar stores and drug stores, step up your game!
