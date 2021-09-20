No Vindication Needed
To the Editor:
I am in full agreement with Kortney Coons’ Letter to the Editor on September 20th titled, “Family Members Career History.”
I have known Walter Goodell for 30 years and he is what I consider a truly exemplary man and he lived it out as the consummate officer of the law.
Todd Wellington did not need to reference Walter Goodell in the article which only serves to denigrate him as an individual. Usually, you leave that task to people that gossip as a favorite pastime.
Report the news and not all the familial relationships which are completely irrelevant. An apology is in order.
Mark Wilkins
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.