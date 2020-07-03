“Nobody Briefed or Told Me”
To the Editor:
Trump is given a daily written intelligence briefing. According to multiple media reports, Trump does not usually read it. Top White House officials confirmed to lawmakers this week that the Russian bounty intelligence was included in Trump’s written daily intelligence briefing in late February.
If Trump chose not to read it, that places the blame squarely on his shoulders. He has time to watch Fox News and talk with Sean Hannity. Why doesn’t he have time to read the most important daily intelligence update produced by our Intelligence Community?
“Nobody briefed or told me,” doesn’t cut it. “Dereliction of duty” may be a more appropriate description.
