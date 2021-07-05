Non-citizen Voting
To the Editor:
A week ago, having heard of a shocking vote for non-citizen voting that had overcome the governor’s veto in Montpelier, I rapidly wrote a letter to the paper. I want to now clear up a couple of misunderstandings about what the letter discusses.
Firstly, there’s the idea that because the Governor of Vermont vetoed the bill, he must therefore be dead set against its purposes. This is not so. RINO Phil Scott is not at all against having Green- card aliens vote in Vermont local elections. He, surprise, surprise, wished that it could happen simultaneously for all towns instead of only one or two (Winooski, Montpelier). Which was in fact, why he vetoed the bill.
Secondly, the idea of: “Oh, the bill is only for Green-card residents at this point! It is a legal bill for legal people!” That is entirely false. Instead, the illegal bill is for illegal voting. Which logically follows from the fact that the very first moment that a given Green-card resident votes, in that instant, they’ll become an illegal actor, for they will then, like the legislators, have violated the law of Vermont (its Constitution, sec. 42) by going beyond the lawful bounds set by that Constitution, the rights given ONLY TO US CITIZENS by that Constitution.
If one were ever to have non-citizens vote and have such considered legal, the Constitution would have to be amended, to include non-citizens, an extremely bizarre idea anyway. I mean, why not have all citizens in Germany vote remotely in our elections too? Or have the Mexicans do it from across the border; they wouldn’t even have to come over. It would do so, so much good for our nation! After all, at least such people are citizens of some area or another! Our country has really gone off its rocker.
Jay Iselin
Lyndonville, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.