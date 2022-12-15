A recent writer proposed that a “…non-spiritual man does not receive the gifts of the spirit of god because they are folly to him, and he is not able to understand them because they are spiritually discerned.”
Firstly, spirituality is not exclusive to Christianity or any other religion. Numerous studies have shown that most Americans have spiritual beliefs, even those who don’t believe in god. So there are very few non-spiritual Americans, but there are a variety of spiritual views. What is folly is uncritical acceptance of religious views that require acceptance of ‘special’ extra-ordinary beliefs such as resurrection, reincarnation, a ‘chosen people’, or divinity in general. Even the person thought to be the 14th incarnation of the Dalai Lama encourages critical analysis of such beliefs. Religious groups whose beliefs cannot stand up to analysis are cults, even if they have many followers, like QAnon.
Secondly, exactly what are the “gifts of the spirit of god”? A Google search suggests that these gifts are: wisdom, knowledge, faith, healing, miracles, prophecy, discerning of spirits, speaking in tongues, and interpretation of tongues. Basically, believers are promised the ability to talk directly to the god, perform miracles, and see the future. If you’ll buy that, I’ve got some oceanfront property in Arizona to sell you (apologies to country singer George Strait). The only people I know with predictive ability are bookies or scientists, although I did know a trance medium some years ago who predicted what is now called climate change, shifting of earth’s poles, and war with Iran and China.
And finally, what is spiritual discernment? This is where the discussion crosses over into questions of the nature of the mind, enlightenment, and perception. These are active areas of neurotheology research which looks at the relationship between the body, consciousness, and subjective religious experiences. Religion has no monopoly on the mind’s ability to judge spiritual truth from fiction, good from evil, or any other ‘this or that’ dichotomy. All humans have these abilities and they can be nurtured and developed without formal religion.
Now, about those lottery numbers, any predictions?
