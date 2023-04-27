North Country Chorus Concerts

The North Country Chorus, conducted by Alan Rowe, will be singing Considering Matthew Shepard in our upcoming spring concerts. We hope to fill St. Johnsbury Academy’s South Church Hall on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 and again on Sunday, May 7 at 3 pm.
Considering Matthew Shepard is a stunning piece of music, which weaves together a variety of musical styles and texts, telling the story of a young gay University of Wyoming student, who was kidnapped, beaten, tied to a fence and left to die.
Rehearsing it, listening to it, and rehearsing it some more has been a deeply moving experience for me and other members of the chorus. It incorporates gospel, jazz, blues, pop, country and western, and as one director stated, “By having all of these styles of music, the story is about all of us…All of us, in our humanity have the capacity to be any of the individuals in the story – Shepard, his parents, even, in some ways, the perpetrators.”
