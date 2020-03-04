North Country Representation
To the Editor:
Living in the North Country since 2010 and being a land/home owner since 2001, I have come to realize the essence of this community. And it’s just that - we are a community. A collective of people with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives who come together for the good of our neighbors. A community of small towns that care about each other, listen to each other and work with/for each other.
As we assess the 2020 House bills that impact education, economic development, the environment, health care and public safety - I’m proud to count fellow Representatives: French, Ford, Hennessey, Laflamme, Massimilla, Merner, Stringham and Ruprecht as friends who see past political ideology to work for the good of those in Northern Grafton and Lower Coos counties.
Rest assured, aside from recent attention to NH from the national political race, your local citizen legislators are paying attention to the needs of the North Country. And we’re reminding those in Concord of those needs. Feel free to ask us how you can help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.