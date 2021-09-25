North Country Reproductive Rights March - October 2
To the Editor:
I am pro-choice and often wonder if people remember the days before Roe v Wade. I do and I also know abortions happened - yes, they were illegal and worse than that – they were often fatal. Women with money had abortions and women and young girls without money depended on a back-alley abortions. Back-alley abortions were medically dangerous and, too often, fatal. You don’t need to be pro-choice to recognize that birth control and affordable health care benefits everyone - women, families, everyone in the state of New Hampshire. If men and women won’t wear a mask because – My Body My Choice, it defies logic to understand why women don’t have that same right.
New Hampshire is following the Texas path. Our new abortion law allows for no abortions after 24 weeks, not even for a non-viable pregnancy. It requires an invasive transvaginal ultrasound before any abortion. An ultrasound that isn’t medically necessary will not be covered by most insurance policies. It’s just an added expense and an invasive procedure for women. Wouldn’t it be smarter to provide a service such as Planned Parenthood since they provide contraception and general health screenings? That could happen if only the Executive Council hadn’t voted against the contracts for Planned Parenthood, Equality Health Care, and the Joan G. Lovering Health Center. Governor Sununu claims he is pro-choice, but as he often demonstrates, he is only pro-choice when it’s convenient. When he was an Executive Councilor, he voted against a Planned Parenthood contract. There was such public outrage over that vote that they ended up taking another vote to overturn that decision.
It’s time for the women and men of New Hampshire to stand up. Join us at a Reproductive Rights March in Lancaster on October 2nd at 1:00 PM. Join us as citizens across this country march to let our politicians know that Reproductive Rights are important to us all. Google Reproductive Rights March North Country NH for more information and to register.
Susan Ford
Easton, N. H.
