The CR produced an article shortly before July 4th that brought to mind the “fractured fairy tales” that used to be on the Rocky and Bull cartoon show. Sadly the person conducting the interview unknowingly took bogus information that demonstrated a garbled and feeble grasp of reality. It is sad not only for North Danville’s much abused history but concurrently for the professional author and the CR as well.
The “new” North Danville School was completed in 1930 after the school year had already begun, according to Mrs. Arthur (Addie) Sanborn in 1958. She went on to tell of its superiority to the drafty, old building but also told of problems encountered finishing the new building. Hardwood provided for the floors was so thin and inferior that Arthur quietly and anonymously replaced it. Classroom doors were thinner and cheaper than those installed in Danville’s school and lastly the basement/bathroom floors were bare cement, unlike those in Danville. Money had not been appropriated for the furnishings, by vote, as Arthur, representing North Danville’s interest, had not been informed of some critical meetings. Ruth Drown and Shirley C. Merchant, much later, gave vivid accounts of students and adults carrying worn furniture from the old village school and the church sheds, where old objects from the local one room schools were located, to the new building. No new books or materials were supplied. North Danville residents worked to raise funds for new furnishings. The building committee explained that North Danville residents were too “impatient,” creating the appearance of a lack of action. When the financial crash of 1929 was cited as a justification for the lack of furniture, the committee was reminded that budgets and plans were completed long before the crash.
The old school stood intact and rarely used for a period of time. Arlene A. Hubbard told that one day the church bell started to ring loudly, calling local firefighters to assemble. Her husband, Clarence aka Johnnie, quickly left his chores for her to finish. She said she didn’t mind finishing the chores, but disliked Johnnie rushing to fires where he took too many risks. The fire in the old school was rapidly extinguished with much of the structure remaining intact. It was believed that lightening had been the cause.
Marion Ward and her twin Margaret W. Pollard told in the 1980-90’s that their father, Ben Ward, harvested wood from the floors in the old school to replace older softwood floors in Margaret’s house. Margaret later spoke of the odd fact that the fire in her home, luckily a small one, was in close proximity to the boards salvaged from the old school fire.
Shortly locals dismantled the old school reusing nearly all of the building materials in other structures.
