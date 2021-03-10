North Hall Bell
To the Editor:
Sixty-five years ago, on Tues. March 6, 1956, North [Academy] Hall (circa 1872) at St. Johnsbury Academy was lost to fire and water damage on Town Meeting Day in Scale City (“Academy Plans Immediate Construction Of $300,000 Building Replacing No. Hall,” The Caledonian-Record, Wed. Mar. 7, 1956, at p. 1). The primary consequences of the North Hall calamity were the losses of science classrooms and gymnasium facilities. The 1957 opening of Carl H. Ranger Hall and the 1962 dedication of Alumni Memorial Gymnasium provided the permanent remediation of those situations for St. Johnsbury Academy.
The North Hall bell was salvaged from the fire-wrecked building shell. The Academy administration made the prescient decision to keep the bell as an ongoing, prominent feature of the Main Street campus. (“Old North Hall School Bell Will Be Saved For Posterity,” The Caledonian-Record, Tues. Mar. 20, 1956, at p. 1). On Easter Monday Apr. 2, 1956, a crane from Caledonia Sand & Gravel Co. “hoisted the bell up to the [Colby Hall] roof cornice […] Then the crane cable was unhitched, and a new one put on the bell” (“New Home for North Hall Bell,” The Caledonian-Record, Tues. Apr. 3, 1956, at p. 1) for its final raising by block and tackle into the Colby Hall cupola.
Christopher E. Ryan
Simi Valley, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.