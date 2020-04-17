Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
For me, The Vermont State Colleges, and in particular Northern Vermont University – Lyndon, or Lyndon State College, as it was when I attended, holds a special place in my heart. Growing up in rural West Barnet, VT, the oldest of 3 brothers, Lyndon provided me a critical opportunity to grow, mature and learn in a location, an environment and with the support I needed to help me realize my potential.
From a young age, I was curious, always trying to figure out how or why something worked the way it did. My parents can certainly attest to the incessant questioning and constant deconstruction of things around the house. At the same time, traditional academics did not come easily to me. At that time, I wasn’t interested particularly in math or history, but in more tangible things. When I came to the end of my high school career I thought I wanted to go to college, or at least was expected to. After discussions with my guidance counselor, I made a decision to look for a school with a good communications program. With a less than stellar transcript, I knew I wasn’t going to a highly competitive institution. At the same time I was concerned about taking on a lot of debt and wasn’t ready to venture far from home. It was then that I learned about the highly respected program at Lyndon, took a tour, and after speaking with faculty and staff, quickly came to the conclusion that Lyndon is where I wanted to be. Lyndon had the right mix of academic program, a small but vibrant community, well credentialed and experienced faculty, caring staff, close-to-home, affordability, to make it the perfect fit for me.
At the time my experiences at Lyndon felt completely tailored to me, though I’ve come to understand, were far from unique. I grew immensely during my time there, from quiet and unsure to proud and confident. I made some amazing friendships at Lyndon, too many to count. I developed a sense of purpose and made goals for myself, I got involved with clubs, worked on the campus and even met my wife at Lyndon. The community felt like an extension of my family. It’s fair to say I loved it so much I didn’t want to leave. In fact I landed my first “real” job and launched my career at Lyndon, where I worked for 5 years after graduation.
