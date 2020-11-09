Not A Democracy
To the Editor:
Your 11/5 editorial raised a red flag for me. You asked, in a presidential election “…why not a popular vote?” The answer is because we are not a democracy. We are a republic. A popular vote would lessen the smaller states influence even more.
The founding fathers showed great wisdom in setting up an electoral college. George Washington did not advocate for political parties. But, with us today having 538 electors it is possible to have a tie with 269 votes each. A popular vote does not settle that as the constitution requires the decision to go through some process in our House of Representatives. In fact, a national popular vote will never decide a presidential election. There is no provision for it.
Democracy and congress are incompatible. In a democracy we could eliminate congress and today just have an electronic national vote every week or so on several issues and the majority rules. It would be kind of like our town meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.