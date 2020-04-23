Not A ‘Far-left’ Newspaper
To the Editor:
I disagree with Richard Kettinger (April 22). The Caledonian Record is not a “far-left” newspaper. I frankly don’t understand how anyone could think that unless they really do not read the paper in its entirety and/or read it often. The C-R happily endorses many conservative points of view ( against teachers pay, unions, actions of the Vermont Legislature, Democrats in general, etc). Any avid reader of the paper knows that and I disagree with most of it.
Mr. Kettinger correctly wrote that “everyone is entitled to their opinions.” But an opinion is just that; an opinion. I used to write my opinion from time time and see it published in the C-R. After reading so much over the past few years from people like John McClaughry, Steve Fortin, Eddie Garcia and others, I just got to where I did not want to be a part of it any longer. But I must defend the C-R as a media entity that does try to be equitable while at the same time attempting to persuade the reader’s opinion in the editorial page. But not in cartoons. It’s in the text of their editorials and you must read them often to know where C-R’s editorial heart lies. It’s not in left-wing liberalism at all but surely not in bed with Fox news either. If you are a fan of Fox news and don’t see the C-R aping their perspectives, then, yes, you could think that the C-R is out in left field. I think the C-R point of view is pretty well aligned with George Will, a well-respected and long-time conservative who, like many knowledgeable conservatives, is not a Trump supporter.
The latest kerfuffle is about political cartoons. These are meant to point at the events of the day or week. Yes, they also try to persuade readers to a particular viewpoint but it seems to me that, on the whole, the C-R does present both sides in cartoons. While it may be that folks at the C-R don’t care for Mr. Trump all that much, the folks there definitely don’t care for Bernie Sanders either. Like some others, I thought the cartoon poking fun at Sanders, “It’s Over,” was kind of cruel. There is a lot more to Sanders than just that and I didn’t see what the persuasive element in it was. But it is one point of view, for good or for ill. I recall lots of political cartoons in the C-R that poked at Obama, and Bush before him. As for cartoons depicting Christ; that his name and legacy are sacred to many is one thing and therefore maybe should not be lampooned in a political cartoon. If the followers of Christ really followed the path that He laid out, we would be rebuilding society from the ground up based on religious and economic egalitarianism. I don’t see anything Christ-like happening at the hands of Trump and his minions.
