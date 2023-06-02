Not A Speck Of Evidence!

Steve Mitchell’s recent letter to the CR editor (“Free Speech”) contained an egregious lie. “Their kicking Vets out of hotel rooms so the illegal immigrants have a place to stay [sic].” This piece of disinformation has been widely debunked after Fox News repeated it 15 times, and twice asserted they had “confirmed” it.
The conservative New York Post ran a story on May12 in which Sharon Toney-Finch, president of the nonprofit Yerik Israel Toney Foundation, claimed that nearly two dozen homeless veterans were booted from Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh, NY, and the Super 8 and Hampton Inn & Suites in Middletown, NY, to make room for migrants.
Republicans, including 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, shared the story on social media, and it was picked up by conservative news outlets such as the Washington Times.
The story fell apart after the Mid Hudson News reported that the general manager of the Crossroads Hotel said no group of veterans was staying at the hotel at the time of the alleged incident, and that no guests were asked to leave. Several homeless men later said they were recruited to pretend to be the supposed displaced veterans. Some claimed they were offered $200 to partake in the scam but never received a penny.
The NY Post soon issued a correction that noted Toney-Finch was accused of misrepresenting the veterans and later reported that the nonprofit lied about the situation. The New York Times similarly reported the ousted veteran claim was a “sham.”
Steve repeated a story he heard without bothering to check its validity. Unfortunately, that happens all too often. Trump continues to repeat the lie that the 2020 election was “rigged” and “stolen.” People take his word at face value even though there’s no evidence to support Trump’s lies. Some people have their minds made up and don’t want to be confused with facts.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.