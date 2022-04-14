Not Admitting a Mistake is a Larger Mistake

Will Smith and Chris Rock —It’s never too late to apologize.
Perhaps this is old news. Much ink has been spent on the event of the Academy Awards and I will add a few more pen strokes to the topic.
Each of these men were wrong. Each of these men behaved badly. Each of these men have powerful platforms, egos, followers, influence and responsibility. Each of these men need to step forward and publicly apologize, face to face and have a thoughtful and sincere conversation. The world needs to witness this rather than consider sanctions and legal actions.
Proper apologies have 3 parts:
1. What I did was wrong.
2. I am truly sorry that I hurt you.
3. How do I make this better?
Note: An apology never contains the word “but”
We all make mistakes. I don’t know of a single person who gets up in the morning and says, “I’m going to be a real jerk today.” But our humanness gets in the way, and we make mistakes. We need to learn to take responsibility for our errors and failings, make amends, heal the wounds, learn and grow and become better. To own one’s mistake is a powerful act. This takes humility and courage—qualities the world is a little short on right now.
We can’t expect Will and Chris to step up and do the right thing, but each of us can learn from this event and gather our courage and make amends to those we may have hurt or offended.
Spring is a time of renewal. What relationship can you renew? What words need to be spoken to a parent, a child, a friend a co-worker, a neighbor? How do you want to be?
