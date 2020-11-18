Not Buying It!

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
In his LTE (10/31-11/01) Joe Benning asserted that “Vt. Republicans Are A Different Breed.” He wrote that he follows Phil Scott, the leader of the Vermont Republican Party, not Donald Trump. By definition, Donald Trump is the official Republican “Chief of Party.” If Vermont Republicans were completely independent from their national counterparts, Joe might have a point, but that’s obviously not the case.
The Vermont Republican Party is an affiliate of the United States Republican Party. The RNC created an official “Vermont Trump Victory Team (2020)” which offered candidates in Vermont access to an RNC-backed grass roots training program, messaging and digital resources “to identify and target voters with near surgical precision.” They may call themselves a “different breed” but that doesn’t keep Republicans in Vermont from working hand-in-hand with their national counterparts.
Admittedly, I doubt there’s a Republican in Vermont who’s as dishonest as Donald Trump, as nasty as Mitch McConnell or as two-faced as Lindsay Graham, but Republicans in Vermont are similar to Republicans across the Country in many ways.
