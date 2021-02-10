Not Enough Forethought
To the Editor:
Steve Merrill’s question was focused on the absurdity of an unworkable P.C. cut-out for vaccine doses. If you surround yourself with people who don’t question their own thought process you’ll have these embarrassments. Don’t forget the questioning of children after Thanksgiving. That reaction was anger at government overstep, not guilt for not complying with a directive you didn’t bother to think through completely.
Who are these people advising you? Too much ego not enough forethought.
John Simons
Sheffield, Vt.
