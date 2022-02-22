Not Even Close
To the Editor:
Ron Pal (LTE, 02/14/22) wondered if we are “living in America or China.” He based this on his statement that many liberals are suggesting that some Fox News broadcasters or even the entire station be taken off the air. Apparently, he believes Fox is being singled out because it is so conservative. News Flash! Fox draws so much ire over its reporting, not because it is conservative, but rather because Fox lies with impunity.
Remember Birtherism? Trump and Fox relentlessly and falsely insisted that President Obama was not born in the US and therefore was not eligible to be President.
Remember Benghazi? Fox and Republicans relentlessly and falsely blamed Secretary Clinton for the incident. Ten separate investigations did reveal some problems, but no investigation found any wrongdoing by Secretary Clinton.
Remember No-Go Areas? Fox had a heyday with that one. All across Europe, according to Fox, there were Muslim-only areas where non-Muslims and even law enforcement were not allowed to go. On January 11, 2015, Fox News commentator Steven Emerson reported that Birmingham, a city of over 1 million people in the United Kingdom, is a Muslim-only city: “In Britain, it’s not just no-go zones, there are actual cities like Birmingham that are totally Muslim where non-Muslims just simply don’t go in.” UK Prime Minister David Cameron commented, “When I heard this, frankly, I choked on my porridge and I thought it must be April Fools’ Day. This guy’s clearly a complete idiot.”
Remember Covid? Sean Hannity on March 9, 2020, proclaimed to millions of viewers on live television that COVID-19 was a “hoax.” “They’re scaring the living hell out of people and I see it again as like, ‘Oh, let’s bludgeon Trump with this new hoax.’” Just nine days later, Hannity told his audience, “This program has always taken the coronavirus seriously and we’ve never called the virus a hoax.”
Remember Seth Rich? On Oct. 12, 2020, Fox News agreed to pay millions of dollars to the family of a murdered Democratic National Committee staff member, implicitly acknowledging that the network had repeatedly hyped a false claim that the young staff member, Seth Rich, was involved in leaking D.N.C. emails during the 2016 presidential campaign.
While other news groups are sometimes sloppy with their reporting, Fox has taken the art of misinformation to new heights. A poll published 11/01/21 found that the majority of Fox News viewers believe Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. The national poll, conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), discovered that 82 percent of regular Fox News viewers agreed with Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud.
Trump and his Republican sycophants have yet to produce any evidence to prove unequivocally that the 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen” and still 82 percent of regular Fox viewers believe the “Big Lie.” This does not speak well for Fox News or its viewers! No need to be bothered with facts! Fox News viewers are quite capable of making up their minds without them.
Marion Mohri
Wheelock, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.