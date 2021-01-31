Not Following CDC Guidelines
To the Editor:
The State of Vt is in violation of CDC guidelines on the Covid Vaccine and this may cost Vermonters future doses of the life saving shots.
The CDC has been clear that states need to approve the vaccine to all persons over 65 and over and will therefore send more vaccine then before when it was over age 75. This will be based on the number of persons over age 65 and over in each state. So, the CDC has also stated that if a state violates this guideline they may be given less vaccine in the future.
Therefore, the State of Vermont’s arbitrary decision to deny persons age 65 and over the shot is not only incompetent, but also may be a liability. Allocations of the vaccine by the federal government to states is the only way to receive the vaccine.
