Not Much to Say
To the Editor:
Since I’ve come back to Vermont, I started again to write letters to the editor. I never was really away except that my job in Aerospace took me to Connecticut, and I would commute to home in Vermont every other weekend. I then would buy the Caledonian-Record, Saturday edition, and try to catch up, somewhat, on what’s going on. I wrote letters to the editor before I started working in Connecticut in 2016, and now back in Vermont for a full year, I started writing letters to the editor again.
People flag me down now and then and say, ”That letter was great!” If they didn’t know me, and then they learn and say,”Oh that’s you who wrote that letter.” “Looking forward to your next one” So I challenge my self to go on. Then I say to myself, there’s nothing much to say about anything that hasn’t been said before. But stay tuned. I’ll come up with something. My English teacher said to me, make each writing better than the one before. This is Ron Pal (Paul) ,appreciate your vote and support.
Ron Pal
Danville, Vermont
