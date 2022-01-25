Not Perfect

A New Hampshire legislator has proposed legislation whose intent is to prevent teachers from including, in their classroom instruction, any of our country’s less honorable actions. If this were to become law, there would certainly be huge gaps in American History courses.
From the beginning, we deprived certain minorities of their civil rights based on race, religion, nationality and sex. Until 1920, fifty percent of the US population (women) could not vote. Next, we made use of slavery where people were considered property. After the Emancipation Proclamation, we turned our attention to Native Americans. We stole their land, put them on reservations, removed their children to “Indian Schools” where they were forbidden to use their native language.
Until 1877, Catholics could not be elected to state office in New Hampshire. Then here come the Irish, escaping from an ethnic cleansing policy, only to face the “No Irish Need Apply” movement. We passed laws limiting Chinese immigration. Twenty states passed laws legalizing involuntary sterilization of people with so called “inferior” genes. With WWII we placed Japanese Americans into “concentration camps”. And until after this war, hotels in New Hampshire’s White Mountains were “restricted” meaning they were not open to Jewish people.
But we were not alone in our systematic repression of peoples’ rights. Check the history of any of the other world powers, Egypt, Rome, Mongols, England, France, Spain, China, Russia and you will find poor treatment of certain minorities. Compared to these groups we are doing pretty well. This is not to say there is no room for improvement. By recognizing our faults, we correct them and reduce their effects on peoples’ lives. As Winston Churchill wrote “Those who fail to learn from history, are doomed to repeat it”.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.