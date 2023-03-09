Not Really Lying

There is the old Cold War story of how the Russians reported the results of a footrace between an American and a Russian. The America press reported that the American won and the Russian was second. The Russian press reported the Russian was second and the American came in next to last. No lie, just misleading. Or how about how a conservative paper reported that a “city’s poll workers claim election results were fraudulent.” A moderate paper reported, “only two of the twenty poll workers questioned election results”. Both true, but one is again misleading. Then there was the real case when an oil spill occurred in the Gulf of Mexico. Fox News reported that after several days, President Obama was yet to ask other oil companies to assist in the cleanup. Was the President negligent? The truth, the major oil companies immediately, upon hearing of the spill, had volunteered to help minimize the disaster. No lies here, just misleading again. These are just three examples how how the public can be mislead, not by lying, but by cleverly manipulating the truth. One major news source, besides often outright lying, is a master at using this technique. As astute citizens, we must always use several sources of information to arrive at honest conclusions.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.