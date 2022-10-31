Not Really That Different
To the Editor:
Way back in October 2020, Joe Benning wrote a letter to the CR editor entitled, “VT. Republicans Are a Different Breed.” I didn’t believe it then and I don’t believe it now.
For example, in December 2020, Bob Orleck, a Vermont Republican who ran unsuccessfully for State Representative a few years ago, wrote a letter to then VP Mike Pence. He posted it on his Facebook group page with the banner, “Voter fraud is real!” He wrote, “Below is a letter I wrote to be delivered to Vice President Pence to encourage him to do the right thing on January 6th that would ensure that President Trump would be re-elected. If you would like your name added to this letter, just respond in a comment to add your name and list your town of residence.” Bob’s entire letter and the names of the roughly 300 Vermonters who signed it can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/1860424667573411/permalink/3086705468278652/.
That was two years ago so why bring it up now? There’s a very good reason. At least a dozen of those who signed Bob’s letter are running for seats in the Vermont Legislature. VP Pence’s role was ceremonial. He had no Constitutional authority to do what so many Republicans were pressuring him to do. Those who signed the letter are listed at the link above. In Caledonia County, candidate Charles Wilson signed on. Deb Billado who at the time was the Chair of the Vermont Republican Party signed on. Chet Greenwood who at the time was the Chair of the Orleans County Republicans signed on.
Joe Benning may insist that Vermont Republicans are a “different breed” but anyone who reads letters to the CR editor can see that Vermont Republicans are no different from their counterparts across the Country. Just last week there was a letter to the CR editor which began with the ridiculous statement, “The Biden administration stopped the construction of Trump’s wall and has left our boarder wide open.” There was evidence as early as 2019 that smugglers were sawing through the wall with $100 power tools. Trump’s stupid wall was a farce. Letters to the CR whine about voter fraud and open boarders. They echo their Republican counterparts around the County when they repeat the lie that the new IRS agents are going after the “little guys.” Abortion opponents, gun rights activists, climate deniers…Vermont Republicans are in lock-step with Republicans across the Country.
Joe Benning is a “moderate” Republican which is a rarity in today’s political arena, But the evidence doesn’t support his assertion that Vermont Republicans are a “different breed.”
Marion Mohri
Wheelock, Vt.
