Not Running For NH Senate
To the Editor:
I have made the decision not to run for the District 1 NH Senate seat due to recently diagnosed medical issues. After discussions with my family, close friends, and associates, I concluded that it would not be fair to have a candidate run who might not be able to fully engage in the process, even on a temporary basis. The people of Senate District 1 deserve someone who is fully engaged, ready to be their voice in the Senate, and representing them every day.
Although filing for public office does not open until June 3rd, I pledge to actively support the eventual Democratic Nominee for District 1 of the NH Senate. We need a true North Country advocate. I want to thank my supporters and know local residents will continue to share their thoughts, concerns and suggestions. Although the COVID-19 crisis makes communication difficult in some ways, the North Country is not simply characterized by problems. We are a resilient community. I know that you, your families, friends, and neighbors will do what is needed. This is what we do in the North Country.
I will maintain the current North Country Forum on my website (https://www.cathleenfountain.org/). Individuals can also communicate with me via email (fountainfornh@gmail.com) or phone at 603-998-8358.
