Not So Easy Answers
To the Editor:
Once again readers of this publication received the latest round of misleading oversimplifications from Ron Pal. In “Underwear, Et Al,” Ron describes the history of Wal Mart’s having considered building a store in St. Johnsbury that they later decided to build in Littleton, NH. Mr. Pal tries unsuccessfully to create a blame-game on local citizens who opposed their plans to build here. Ron tries to stir up anger against local economy supporters for the decision of the billionaire Walton family who owns Wal Mart to locate in New Hampshire where they got away for years with paying starvation wages to their employees until the tight job market since covid forced them to go to closer to $15 an hour for most of their employees.
For anyone paying close attention, Wal Mart is the prime example of what happens when an ultra-rich family monopolizes entire sectors of the economy, as they started out doing with department store merchandise. Not long ago three of the ten wealthiest billionaires in the United States are members of Wal mart’s Walton family. The Waltons still own the largest big box retail department stores, although at this point Amazon sells far more merchandise. Gradually Wal Mart overran the grocery business, driving Mom and Pop local groceries out of business with their mass produced and mostly extremely poor-quality factory farmed foods. Wal Mart now controls about 25.2% of the retail grocery market, more than three times more sales than their nearest competitor.
Wal Mart also sells about 5.8% of the pharmaceutical business, although another Walton monopoly, the Walgreens chain, are now the second largest to CVS. When combining Walgreens with Wal Mart sales they are the largest pharmaceutical chain. We are all aware of the departure of Walgreens from St. Johnsbury’s downtown in recent weeks. Their business model seems to drive other retailers out of business with their anti-competitive pricing, after which they close certain less profitable locations and force customers to travel longer distances that all but forces them to own and operate motor vehicles, playing into the hands of the monopoly-controlled fossil fuel industry. This places an extreme hardship on people with disabilities and senior citizens who may be unable to afford or unable to operate cars to get to the nearest retailer when looking for food, medicine or department store merchandise. It should be noted that the Waltons also own Sam’s Club stores which further account for a very substantial share of various market sectors.
In recent years various groups of their current or former employees have sought to hold Wal Mart accountable for racial and gender discrimination, with limited success. The Walton’s 4743 US Wal Mart stores simply extract their ill found gains each night and siphon them into their bloated bank accounts back where they came form in Bentonville, Arkansas. Many of us who care to consider the matter remember when locally owned stores cared about their employees and made every effort to keep their earnings in local banks where they could be reinvested among their neighbors to keep the families and the economies on our local towns much healthier.
Mr. Pal, who usually chooses not to refer to me by name when he complains about me, has more than once accused me of writing excessively lengthy letters to challenge his simplistic “easy answers” to highly complicated systemic problems. No apologies for you Mr. Pal, there are quite a few big words and sometimes I admit some overly lengthy sentences needed in order to explain the major defects in your way of trying to understand what is going wrong in this country. The court system used to challenge monopolization with anti-trust litigation but these days we are faced with the Waltons and a handful of other ultra-rich families monopolizing and draining nearly all of the money from our small towns and our hard-working wage earners. There are about 614 billionaires in the United States, yet they control an extraordinarily huge percentage of the wealth in order to advance their extreme tastes in materialism and money hoarding.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vt.
