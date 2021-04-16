NOT the Answer
To the Editor:
Harvesting More moose is NOT the answer.
I read in the Caledonian-Record that the folks in charge of Vermont’s wildlife want to harvest MORE moose to address the decline in population. When the only tool you have is a hammer, every problem is a nail. To my knowledge ticks are not a species specific parasite. Maybe we have too many deer.
I don’t believe I have ever seen a livestock management strategy to address parasites to have fewer whatever [cows, sheep, pigs…] The solution to the problem is a strategy to reduce parasites.
Many years back, Idaho’s Bighorn Sheep populations started to crash. The cause was lung worm introduced into the environment by domestic sheep. Fortunately, the solution was NOT to lower the density of Bighorns but instead to drop medicated salt blocks for them.
I know the livestock producers currently have strategies to reduce exo-parasites [fleas, ticks, scabies, mange]. One answer is to use dust baths [cows walk under canvas sacks filled with medicated powder]. I can’t believe there isn’t way to have moose walk under a similar structure along paths in the woods.
I would hope that after careful consideration, wildlife folks could come up with a better idea than ‘harvesting’ more moose. Humans are slow learners. It wasn’t so long ago that the answer was just “kill them all.” Think wolves in Yellowstone. How well did that work out?
Respectfully,
Linda Cacopardo
Sheffield, Vt.
