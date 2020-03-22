Not the Chinese Flu
To the Editor:
Apparently the national news media has created a new rule about calling the latest pandemic the Chinese flu. Anyone doing that risks being called a racist or at least as someone who is spreading hate and discontent.
What about these diseases named after places or groups: Spanish flu, German measles, Guinea worm, West Nile virus, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Lyme disease, Ebola fever (river in Zaire), Norovirus (Norwalk, Ohio), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), Zika fever (forest in Uganda), Japanese encephalitis, and Legionnaire’s disease?
Will we be seeing someone making an apology tour on the networks to apologize to anyone who might possibly have been offended by any of these names?
