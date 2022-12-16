Nothing Burger?

Will our divided nation ever heal? Both political parties distrust each other. Democrats view Republicans as a threat to democracy and Republicans view Democrats as socialists destroying our Constitution. This division is a threat to our freedoms and liberty.
The greatest political scandal in our history was confirmed when Elon Musk showed Twitter’s bias by releasing censored documents that showed Twitters bias for Biden in the 2020 Presidential election. Musk also documented how federal agencies were involved influencing Biden’s victory. Major networks and Democrats consider this election tampering as “nothing burgers” but if Republican candidates were influenced positively by social media censorship and Justice/FBI departments, it would be front page news and scourged for weeks. That’s why there’s a division in voter suspicion and mistrust of any election results.
President Biden has been in politics for 50 years and knows how to play the system by manipulating elections. His college loan-forgiveness declaration was a gimmick hoodwinking 20,000,000 students to vote for Democrats in the mid-terms and it worked. Speaker Pelosi indicated months before that Biden didn’t have the authority to forgive student loans, but he violated the constitution anyway knowing a court strike-down would be after the election. He accomplished what he wanted without any repercussion. If a Republican did this the press and political attacks would be relentless.
A corrupt political and social media energizes the division in our country. We must be vigilant and stop letting them destroy our future and work to preserve freedom and liberty for the next generation.
