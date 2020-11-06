November 4 Vigil
To the Editor:
It was good standing outside, 6 ft. apart, all masked up, warmly dressed on November 4, in Lyndonville, vigilling for our democracy, for every vote counting, for kindness, and celebration of all of us standing there and the cars passing by honking and waving, and our mutual celebration.
We’re so divided. “My side is good, the other side is bad. Not just that, but evil, scarey, and worthy of hate” The stories that run around, just stories that people have made up to turn us against each other. It is so sad…That is why standing there vigilling was fun.
I got cold, and started secretly dancing to stay warm, stamping my feet, and singing to myself..: “The Earth is our Mother. We must take care of her. Her sacred ground we walk upon with every step we take” Pounding my feet, clapping my hands. Then I had to leave, as it was getting dark, SO EARLY, and I was cold. Luckily, I had some Miso soup to warm up when I came home to my apartment.
