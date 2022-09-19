November Election
To the Editor:
A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: September 19, 2022 @ 3:35 pm
November Election
To the Editor:
As you cast your vote during this upcoming election – ask yourself:
1. Do I like heating my home with wood products?
2. Do I like the freedom to carry my firearms?
3. Can I afford an electric car? Where and how much will it cost to charge it?
4. Who is supporting our veterans?
5. More free/give away programs = higher taxes (we can support our local families without state and government intervention)!
6. How is my 401K account/future savings doing? Grocery bill? Heating bill?
7. Will my vote protect our children who are dying from suicide, drug abuse, depression, and mental anguish! There is no economic limit on whose children are affected!
8. Broad band has been promised since Shumlin Days and legislators from both sides of the isle have voted to support these bills! But money hasn’t been prioritized to support this effort. It’s coming someday like winter!
Please join me in voting for and re-electing our state and local “Republicans” as they are working to uphold our constitutional freedoms. They will provide credible information for you to make the best decisions for your families! Don’t leave it up to more federal and state mandates!
Respectfully,
Cynthia (Cindy) Lawrence Corkins
Albany, Vt.
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.