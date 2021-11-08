NVRH at 50
To the Editor:
The five years of fundraising and planning for the development and construction of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital came to a successful fruition on Monday February 14, 1972 with the official opening of the 100-bed, $6 million NVRH facility on Hospital Drive in St. Johnsbury (“New Hospital Ready To Serve St. Johnsbury Area,” The Burlington Free Press, Sat. Feb. 5, 1972, at p. 16; “Regional Hospital In Operation,” The Brattleboro Reformer, Tues. Feb. 15, 1972, at p. 3). That St. Valentine’s Day in 1972 marked the “Patient Transfer Day” of in-patients from Brightlook Hospital and St. Johnsbury Hospital to the new medical facility followed by the closures of those two venerable St. Johnsbury institutions (“[Brightlook Hospital] closes,” The Bennington Banner, Fri. Jan. 21, 1972, at p. 5; “St. Johnsbury [H]ospital closes,” The Bennington Banner, Wed. Jan. 26, 1972, at p. 5).
The new hospital held an open house on Sunday afternoon January 30, 1972 and the event was well attended by the public. The hospital administration’s and doctors’ presentations and subsequent tours of the facility showcased the state-of-the art operating and patient rooms along with the many other attributes of the building (abundant sunlight and scenic views from patient rooms) conducive to medical healing and preventative care.
As NVRH approaches its 50th anniversary of opening, everyone past and present associated with the hospital should look back with satisfaction at the outstanding medical and health care legacy afforded over the decades to local residents by a cadre of able Trustees and administrators; by a caring and capable professional medical and support staff; and assisted by a very loyal group of volunteers. Ad multos annos, NVRH. May your outstanding civic and medical missions long continue.
Christopher E. Ryan
Simi Valley, Calif.
