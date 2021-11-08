NVRH Has a Gun to Your Head
To the Editor:
I have a so called ‘Cadillac’ corporate insurance plan.
My wife went to urgent care like a good healthcare ‘consumer’ before work last month. The nurse on call there directed her to NVRH for a basic chest x-ray, 2 views.
We received a charge of $715 for the use of this early 20th century technology. The maximum expected price for this according to my own insurer, Anthem, would be $99. This is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of price gouging at NVRH.
The reason given by the speaker for the billing department was that which I’m sure any of your readers who have been to NVRH has heard: “We are a critical access facility, and that is the allowed rate.”
Let me translate: “Pay up chump. Where else you gonna go?”
This is the language of thugs. We cannot continue to pretend this is acceptable behavior for other humans (remember, corporations are people).
I’ve got a better idea. How about we fire the board and let the state run the facility instead? The quality of care couldn’t possibly be worse than it is now. At least then we would be paying a price commensurate with the level of service delivered.
And please, don’t let them feed you that sob story about how they lose money on Medicare/Medicaid patients. Their financials are public documents: https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/36013761/202022279349300322/full
The “non-profit” NVRH turned a profit of $1.5m even after paying millions in executive compensation.
Green Mountain Care Board take notice. Abuse is rampant. Wake UP!
Yours in righteous fury,
Jonathan Baker
Danville, Vt.
