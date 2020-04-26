NVU Board of Trustees
To the Editor:
This is an open letter to the president of NVU Lyndon. Please know that these are not personal attacks on any individuals, but facts that were observed by anyone and everyone who watched the trustees’ meeting(s). Things need to change, and I am just trying to bring these things to the light of day. It is my sincerest hope that you will help me in this earnest endeavor.
President Collins,
First and foremost, as a student at NVU Lyndon, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your incredible strength and leadership throughout this tumultuous time! You have been a beacon of class and hope for us all. Second, I have a request from the NVU student body: please guide us in showing us how to replace the current members of the board of the trustees’ board (I should say the majority). Of course, you are excluded from this request. During the last two trustees’ meetings, I observed the following actions from the following individuals: Janette Bombardier was sleeping, Linda Milne was not paying attention at all-playing on her phone or another device; Karen Lunea was falling asleep, and James Masland was rarely looking at the screen at all thus giving the impression at least that he was not paying attention either. This is just the beginning of our list of issues with the board, but in short, we no longer feel they have our schools’ best interest at heart. Jeb Spaulding is another incredible example of what needs to be overhauled with this board. His actions have shown us that much more oversight is clearly needed by the members of the NVU community and the surrounding towns. We are looking to you as you have shown us that you can be trusted to care about us as students and as members of your NVU family. Bless you, President Collins!
