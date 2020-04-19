NVU Decision
Letter to the Editor:
These are difficult, unprecedented times. No one enjoys making difficult decisions. I’ve spent over thirty years as a higher education enrollment professional, including a decade helping LSC grow in the 90’s. I don’t profess to have all the information the Chancellor has for this proposal. But I find it shocking to juxtapose UVM and VSCS approaches to the same problem. While one reaches out to the legislature, establishing its vital importance and requesting support; the other shutters three campuses.
Several years ago I was asked to the LSC campus to share my higher education experience, to be part of conversations regarding the merger of LSC and JSC. Everyone understood the challenges higher education was facing. What the Chancellor has laid out as challenges have been known for years. When asked about the possible merger I shared it was shortsighted and would harm enrollment opportunities at both institutions. My recommendation – if you’re serious about tackling deficits and considering consolidation, then work as a system. Don’t merge two campuses, create a system with less duplication. The state can no longer afford, nor has the population to support; Business Administration, Education, Psychology, etc. on three different campuses. Provide VT citizens with the opportunity to study these programs at designated campuses and behave as a true system.
It’s unfortunate this was not a consideration. I understood then, and now; it would mean hard work and disruption. But look where we are today. The VSCS leadership determined there was an opportunity to save a few dollars when LSC President Joe Bertolino left. Like so many previous years, LSC and JSC were shortchanged rather than supported for the vital service they provide. A band aid was applied when real surgery was required. The result - weakening two of the state’s most vulnerable institutions.
