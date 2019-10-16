NVU-Lyndon
To the Editor:
On Monday October 21st at 12:30 the Vermont State College Long Range Planning Committee: Securing the Future Project will be meeting at the Chancellor’s office in Montpelier. This is the committee which is overseeing the changes that are happening at NVU-Lyndon. The statement from the Chancellor’s Office that the NVU-Lyndon campus will not be closing was a relief to many of us in the Northeast Kingdom. However, since this college is one of our community colleges it is up to us to continue to be a part of the process of making the school a success.
Unfortunately, the VSC has not taken the concerns of the community, students and faculty in regard to the NVU Online agenda very seriously. The VSC has stated that they want to bring college to the student rather than the student to the college. Currently, the connectivity in the NEK doesn’t really make this a viable option. Many towns do not have access to the high speed internet necessary to make it possible to students to stream video and take part in online gatherings. In addition, the classes are outsourced to teachers who may not live in Vermont and are certainly not returning our students and taxpayer dollars to the Vermont community. This outsourcing also undermines the faculty at NVU-Lyndon who no longer have these classes to teach.
Alumni, students and community members have reported feeling that the merger last year of Johnson State College and Lyndon State College, resulting in NVU, happened too quickly and without enough transparency. This new merger hasn’t really been given time to prove itself and already changes are under way. At a recent Alumni Weekend Awards ceremony I was saddened while listening to one award winner talking about how important the college paper The Critic was to him, how much he learned as a part of the team that put it together. The sadness comes from knowing that the paper no longer exists, nor does the fine English department that oversaw that endeavor. It seems that so many great programs that used to exist no longer do. Where have they gone? Online? To Johnson? How can we expect to have a college that draws students if we don’t have dynamic programs to offer them?
At the “Feedback Session” in September at NVU-Lyndon there were many suggestions made about how to save money for the VSC. For example, instead of saving money by stripping away programs the suggestion was made to break up the Chancellor’s office and spread its responsibilities among the individual schools in the VSC. There were calls to open up more possibilities for older students looking for re-training classes and calls to make the VSC more affordable to all students.
The Long Range Planning Committee should be addressing this feedback at the meeting on Monday Oct. 21st at 12:30. This meeting is open to the public and I would encourage anyone who has concerns about the future of NVU-Lyndon to attend. This community needs to be on the watch, information provided by the VSC and the reality of what is happening on campus don’t always seem to be the same thing. This is an opportunity for the community to have our voices heard and to gain an understanding of how the VSC intends to proceed in regard to NVU-Lyndon.
Sincerely,
Kim Crady-Smith
Wheelock, Vermont
