NVU-Lyndon – Not Just a VSC Problem
To the Editor:
In the summer of 2012, my wife and I packed up all our belongings (after just having done the same a year prior), and made the long trek from Edmonton, Alberta to Lyndonville, Vermont. We were moving for her job, as she had accepted an Assistant Professor position at NVU-Lyndon (LSC for those who may be a little nostalgic). I had not visited when she interviewed, because I had my own career going, and trusted her judgement when we had moved up to Alberta, sight-unseen, and it was a successful endeavor.
When we arrived, my wife got right to work as I hit the pavement and basically went door-to-door looking for a job. It took a while to find anything, and we thought this experiment was going to end sooner than we had expected. Fortunately, I have never been one who has burned bridges, and my old employers in Canada, were able to help me secure contract work here in the US, but it meant spending months at-a-time away from home (mainly in the Carolinas). I spent a lot of time on the road, driving through shuttered mining towns in Rural Appalachia, and often thought to myself: “… At least Lyndonville has potential.”. I eventually parlayed my contract work into a position where I was able to work remotely with the same company and have more stable employment.
Fast-forward a few years, and my opinion has begun to change, and not for the positive. I am not here to directly point fingers as I sometimes put blame myself for not getting involved in the community, but I am going to put forth some observations I have made in the last 7-plus years. Lyndonville, if we do not want the University to go the way of Kennametal or VermontFlex, as a community we need to wake-up and help the institution that bares the town’s name.
The thing I have struggled with since moving to Lyndon, has been that other than the few street signs, one would have no reason to believe that this is a college town. I am not saying it needs resemble the area around UVM, or even Dartmouth; However, first impressions count for a lot with prospective students, and part of a first impression is not just the institution, but the opportunities off campus. This is where the town has failed NVU-Lyndon in recent years.
Setting up a modest amount of infrastructure to improve the student experience, would go a long way. The University is isolated up on the hill, and unless a student has a car or waits for RCT, there is no viable way for them to get into town without putting their lives at risk by walking down College Road. A well-lit foot path, with a few cameras (for student security), would be a step in the right direction. It would give those who are without a mode of transportation, a safe way to get to town to get groceries, grab a bite to eat, or find entertainment.
Entertainment and culture are also something that the downtown area lacks. I applaud the business owners and landlords that take pride in their establishments/properties and try to improve the area, but the others, have work to do. Think of the prospective student and their family, driving down from a campus visit, and into the downtown area. Sure, Bandstand Park is nice, but the better part of downtown is filled empty store fronts and buildings with tired facades (not to mention the eye-sore that the former LynBurke Motel has become). I have driven through downtown at 4pm on a sunny Saturday afternoon in July, and it is a ghost town. This is bound to leave a negative impression on not only these prospective families, but on the droves of visitors that are lined up on Route 5 every Friday afternoon to get up to Burke or Lake Willoughby. Again, I applaud and encourage those who are making the effort, but the town officials and civic leaders need to do more to at least make the downtown area a little livelier and attract some investment. All one needs to do is look across the Connecticut River and see what towns like Littleton and Bethlehem have done in recent years, or the 6 miles up 114 to see some of the small changes East Burke has made in the past year.
Change and progress are never easy but being sedentary and accepting the status quo because they were “just fine” for prior generations, will drive a town the way of those mining towns I passed through back in 2013. Improving the area for current, and hopefully, future students could potentially become an economic driver through inviting outside investment to create service-based businesses (pubs, restaurants, retail), and improve the economy and quality of life in the area. There is an enormous opportunity for the town to transition from a manufacturing economy, to a service-based economy with ease, given not only the recent and ongoing expansion of Kingdom Trails, but from a climate change perspective, this area is projected to be in a “sweet spot” for snowfall over the next couple of decades. This could truly be a four-season destination, with some effort, creative marketing and collaboration. This is not an issue of “Us versus Them” or “Old versus New”, it is about survival and sustainability. If we can get out of our collective way and celebrate our past while we embrace our future, Lyndonville and NVU-Lyndon have great potential to survive and potentially thrive.
Ryan Hanrahan
Wheelock, Vermont
