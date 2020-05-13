Obamagate & Purim
To the Editor:
Let’s watch and compare the latest on what is being called by some Obamagate and the story of Purim in the Hebrew Bible and the Old Testament book of Esther. Some have called Obamagate the most outrageous acts of treachery and the worst crime in the history of this country. Some of the parallel characters could be Obama and Haman, Mordecai and Flynn, the ten sons of Haman and the hierarchy of the FBI and of the Obama Justice Department, and Esther and Barr. Differing from Purim, no one is calling for executions or celebrations.
Wayne Dyer
Groton, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.