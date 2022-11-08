October 1952
To the Editor:
The month of October 1952 in Scale City opened with a difficult electrical-industrial task of connecting the 33,000-volt line from the Comerford hydro-electric station into the Bay Street station of Central Vermont Public Service Corporation. The work started at 12:05 A.M. Wed. Oct. 1, 1952 and took four hours to complete. (“Hazardous Task of Cutting In the New 33,000-Volt Line,” The Caledonian-Record, Wed. Oct. 1, 1952, at p. 1). Tragedy struck at the worksite of the St. Johnsbury Trade School annex that was to open eleven months later as the new St. Johnsbury Junior High School. One worker died and two other workers were seriously injured after falling thirty feet from scaffolding that gave way “under the weight of a five-foot long precast concrete capping block.” (“Workman Killed, Two Badly Hurt In Fall At New School,” The Caledonian-Record, Fri. Oct. 10, 1952, at p. 1).
Happy news of “St. Johnsbury’s newest church, that of the Seventh Day Adventists, on Southard Street, is being dedicated today [(Sat. Oct. 18, 1952)] with exercises attended by regional dignitaries of the church.” (“New Seventh [Day] Adventist Church Here Dedicated High Church, State, and Local Officials Take Part in Ceremonies,” The Caledonian-Record, Sat. Oct. 18, 1952, at p. 1). The parochial school operating in the church basement also opened for instruction in grades 1 through five for nine students.
The announcement of the future Samuel C. Moore Dam appeared mid-month in The Caledonian-Record as the “[f]ull scale construction of the proposed $50,000,000 Waterford-Littleton hydro electric plant of the Connecticut River Power Company will be underway by mid summer of 1953.” (“3-Year Dam Job Will Be In Full Swing Next Summer Preliminary Clearing To Get Underway This Fall – May Employ 1200 At Peak Of Work,” The Caledonian-Record, Fri. Oct. 17, 1952, at p. 1).
On Saturday evening Oct. 18, 1952, a gala dinner staged by The St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce was held at The St. Johnsbury House when a delegation of fifty businessmen from The Montreal Chamber of Commerce along with fifty male and females singers from Les Disciples de Massenet Chorus arrived for the dinner in celebration of the close commercial and cultural ties between St. Johnsbury and Montreal. (“Economic, Cultural Good-will Stressed In Canadians’ Visit,” The Caledonian-Record, Mon. Oct. 20, 1952, at p. 1).
Momentous news in the history of St. Johnsbury Academy broke on the morning of Friday Oct. 24, 1952 with the announcement of a “$30,000 athletic field for St. Johnsbury Academy will be developed on Brantview property in exchange for a deed to the Hazen Field realty, according to terms of an agreement signed this morning by Dr. Howard J. Farmer, president, for the Academy trustees, and Avon R. Atkins, Hardwick contractor. Work will start immediately and equipment is already being moved onto the site.” (“$30,000 Academy Athletic Field To Be Constructed On Brantview Property,” The Caledonian-Record, Fri. Oct. 24, 1952, at p. 1).
As October 1952 came to a close, news of the Halloween parade and festivities for town children on Friday night October 31 appeared in a Caledonian-Record article. (“Details Completed For Halloween Parade and Party,” The Caledonian-Record, Mon. Oct. 27, 1952, at p. 1). The All Hallows Eve parade and bonfire proved to be a popular event and well-attended by parents and children of Scale City.
Christopher E. Ryan
Simi Valley, Calif.
